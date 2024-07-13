Pakistan set to face arch-rival India in WCL 2024 final today

This combination of images shows Pakistan's Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik (left) and India's Youvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh on a poster for World Championship of Legends 2024. — X/@WclLeague

India reach final after beating Australia in semi-final.

Pakistan defeated West Indies to secure spot in final.

Match between Pakistan, India to begin at 8:30pm PST.



Cricket fans assemble! After a tournament filled with uninterrupted cricket and legendary moments by veteran cricketers, Pakistan is now set to face its arch-rival India in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2024 final.



This development comes after the India Champions on Friday defeated Australia by 86 runs during the second semi-final at the County Ground in Northampton on Friday.

The Men in Blue made their way into the series finale which is set to be played today (Saturday) at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

India dominated the Aussies in the semi-final, both with the ball and the bat as their all-round performance helped them secure a massive win.

Earlier, Pakistan Champions defeated West Indies Champions by 20 in the first semi-final to secure a place in the ongoing tournament's final.

After setting the 199-run target, the Pakistani bowlers showcased a brilliant display and propelled their team to the tournament’s final where they will face India.



Following these thrilling matches, cricket fans have once again been sent into a frenzy as they look forward to the ever-so-exhilarating clash between the arch-rivals.

The WCL 2024 final may hold a more special place in the hearts of cricket fans as both teams consist of legends from the cricket world.

Don't forget to grab some snacks and tune in to watch the face-off between Pakistan and India at 8:30pm Pakistan Standard Time.