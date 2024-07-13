 
Billy Ray Cyrus scores important victory in Firerose divorce case

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose tied the knot in October 2023

July 13, 2024

Billy Ray Cyrus’ credit card will now be safe from his estranged wife Firerose Cyrus.

A judge in a Los Angeles court has ruled that the Australian singer can no longer use Billy’s American Express business card or any other credit card amid their divorce.

The Achy Breaky Heart singer previously alleged that Firerose used $96,986.05 from his American Express account for unauthorized purposes.

However, his estranged wife claimed that was allowed to use the card and was charging it maintain the lifestyle that he provided when they moved in together.

Firerose claimed that she was maintaining an already-established lifestyle, one he put in place when they moved in together. Her lawyers argued that she should be allowed to use the card as long as the duo are married.

Billy Ray and Firerose began dating after he separated from his wife-of-28-years Tish, with whom he shares five children including Hannah Montana star Miley.

The duo tied the knot in October 2023 and Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce just seven months after. Their divorce has been contentious, with Firerose alleging physical abuse and the country singer alleging that it was him who suffered physical abuse at her hands. 

