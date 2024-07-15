King Charles breaks silence as England loses Euro 2024, launches statement

King Charles III is lifting up spirits with a special statement as England loses Euro 2024.

His Majesty has turned to the Royal Family's official social media page to laud Gareth Southgate and his team as they worked hard towards victory.

He said in a statement: "Although victory may have eluded you this evening, nevertheless my wife and I join all my family in urging you and your support team to hold your heads high."

"All those who have participated in sporting activities at any level will know how utterly despairing such a result can feel when the prize was so near – and will join me in sending heartfelt sympathy, even as we congratulate Spain.

The noted was captioned: His Majesty The King has written to Gareth Southgate and the @England team following their loss against Spain at the @EURO2024 final this evening."

The 76-year-old continued: "But please know that your success in reaching the European Championship final is a really great achievement in itself, and one that brings with it the pride of a nation which will continue to roar for the Three Lions today – and in the many triumphs which I have no doubt lie ahead," the King noted.

This comes as England loses a fierce match against Spain in the Euro Finals 2024.