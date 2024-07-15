King Charles clears the air around Prince Harry reconciliation rumours

King Charles has made matters clear regarding Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan Markle, and kids’ return to the Royal family with shocking decision.



According to latest reports, the monarch has no plans to invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join the Royal Family at their summer gathering at Balmoral.

A source close to Charles has revealed that he wants to prioritize family time with cancer-stricken Kate Middleton and other members of the Royal Family after a year full of challenges.

Speaking with The Express, the insider revealed that "Harry and Meghan will not be joining the rest of the Royal Family in August.”

"The King is keen for it to be a happy family occasion which will see members of the Royal Family come together for just over a week to discuss plans for the future and to unwind,” they added.

"The Sussexes will not be part of that meeting but may join the King at a later date when the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family have left."

Despite snubbing Harry and Meghan, it is being claimed that Charles is eager to build a better relationship with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

"Charles really does want to build a better relationship with Archie and Lili and spend quality time with them," the insider claimed.

"So it's possible that the Sussexes might go alone at the end of the summer just before the King returns to London, but it's highly unlikely given the current tensions.

"The most likely option is for the King to keep in contact with his grandchildren via Skype calls so that he doesn't lose touch with what they're getting up to."