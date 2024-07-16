King Charles, Queen Camilla suffer security scare after Trump support

King Charles and Queen Camilla have just suffered a major blow and security frenzy during their most recent tour.

For those unversed, the King and Queen of England are currently in the Channel Islands and news of their danger was whispered into the Queen’s ears during their first day, while they were having ice cream.

The concern voiced in the afternoon, resulted in them getting rushed to a nearby hotel called, Pomme d’Or hotel in Jersey.

According to The Independent the security scare was only later found to be a “false alarm” and instigated a future investigation by the monarch’s security team as well.

Just recently, Donald Trump suffered an assassination attempt which resulted in the death of a number of people.

From the assassin himself to two spectators there were also two other people that were left critically injured as well.

According to a report by Buckingham Palace, the King has since sent a private message to the former president of the United States, and condemned gun violence, as well as wished the Politian a speedy recovery.

For those unversed with the couple’s tour of the Channel Islands, they will be there for two days, in total.