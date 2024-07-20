Most Democrats confident in Kamala Harris as US president: poll

This combination of images shows US President Joe Biden (right) and Vice President Kamala Harris. — Reuters/Files

A recent poll revealed that approximately 60% of Democrats have confidence in United States Vice President Kamala Harris’s ability to effectively serve as the country's head of state.

The poll by the Centre for Public Affairs Research revealed that about 20% do not share the same views, and another 20% are undecided due to lack of information.

This poll comes in the midst of growing pressure on President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race following a poorly delivered speech against former president Donald Trump, PBS reported.

Many Democrats have privately or publicly expressed their hope for Harris to take over and become the party's presidential nominee, as they believe she would have a better chance against the 78-year-old Republican candidate.

Meanwhile, the 59-year-old vice president has remained completely loyal to the 81-year-old president, being one of his toughest defenders in the aftermath of the disastrous debate performance.

Oakley Graham, a Democrat in Greenwood, Missouri, said while he is "pretty happy" with Biden's accomplishments in office, he felt that he would be more excited to support Harris at the top of the ticket and that it was "about time" a woman becomes president.

"I know he's got unfinished business," a 30-year-old Democrat from Missouri, said of Biden. "But it would be nice to see a person of colour, a woman, somebody younger to step up and to lead that charge. I would hope that that would inspire a younger generation to be more engaged."

Black adults are more likely than Americans overall to say that Harris would do well.

Harris' favourability rating is similar to Biden's, but the share of Americans who have an unfavourable opinion of her is somewhat lower. The poll showed that about four in 10 US adults have a favourable opinion of Harris, while about half have an unfavourable opinion.

There are more Americans with a negative view of Biden: approximately six in 10. About one in 10 Americans say they don't know enough to have an opinion of Harris, whereas nearly everyone has an opinion on Biden.