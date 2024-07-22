Marvel's ‘Blade' reboot gets major update

Marvel's ‘Blade' reboot gets a rare update

Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, has made huge revelations about Blade reboot.



During the press conference for upcoming super-hero film Deadpool & Wolverine, Feige briefly spoke about Marvel's reboot, which is still in progress.



The Marvel boss said that the studio is taking their time with the reboot, focusing on getting it right rather than rushing it.

He claimed that the company has been trying to master that movie for the past two years. "The most important thing for us is not rushing it and making sure we are making the right Blade movie,” Feige said.

Back in July 2019, Marvel announced the reboot of the 1998 film. However, since then, the project has seen major changes in regard of writers and directors.

Feige went on to reveal that the Blade reboot will likely receive R-rating, which he believes is the right approach.

First Blade film was released in 1998 starring Wesley Snipes in the leading role. The sequel was released in 2002 titled Blade II. The third installment of the movie titled Blade: Trinity had a theatrical release in 2004.



Blade reboot is set to release on November 7, 2025.