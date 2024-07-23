Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan create history by posting 10-wicket win

Pakistan's batter Gul Feroza poses for photo with the Player of the Match award after the Green Shirts defeated the UAE Women in Women's T20 Asia Cup on July 23, 2024. — X/TheRealPCB

Pakistan women’s cricket team has created history by winning a match by ten wickets in the ongoing Women's T20 Asia Cup on Tuesday. Earlier, different teams won their respective matches by 9 wickets eight times.

The Girls in Green defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 10 wickets in a must-win match of the ongoing Women’s T20 Asia Cup at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium today.

It was the second win for the Pakistan team in the tournament owing to an all-round performance. Pakistan lost their first match of the tournament to India. The Green Shirts have one step in the semi-final with four points from two victories.

In today's match, Pakistan opening duo Gull Feroza and Muneeba Ali, chasing the target of 104 runs, displayed formidable form with the bat as they reached home in just 14.1 overs without losing a single wicket, with 35 balls remaining.

Feroza hit 62 off 55 deliveries with eight fours while Muneeba contributed 37 runs on 30 balls with four boundaries. Winning the match by successfully chasing the target without losing a single wicket, Pakistan became the first team to win a game by ten wickets in the tournament's history.

Nepal will lock horns with India in the last match of Group A today and the Green Shirts require the Blues to beat their opponents to ensure a secure entry into the semi-finals.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and asked the UAE women to bat first. However, they could not have a great start as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.

Skipper Esha Oza (16 off 26) and Theertha Satish (40 off 36) were the top two scorers for UAE as only Khushi Sharma (12 off 13) managed to contribute runs in double figures.

For Pakistan, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu and Tuba Hassan took two wickets each while skipper Nida Dar managed to get one.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Tuba Hassan, Sidra Ameen, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

UAE: Esha Rohit Oza (c), Theertha Satish (wk), Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Heena Hotchandani, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh, Lavanya Keny, Indhuja Nandakumar