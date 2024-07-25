Rebel Wilson unveils surprising reason behind dating at 35

Rebel Wilson has openly talked about her dating life and made some surprisingly shocking revelations about her relationship.



The 44-year-old actress made confessions about her love life on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

The actress revealed that she did not have her first romantic relationship until she was almost 40 years old.

For her, she’s slow at developing feelings when it comes to love.



The Bridesmaid actress said that her first real relationship was at the age of 35 by adding that she never dated anyone in her 20s.

“In my 20s I never dated anybody,” she confessed to the host during the podcast.

According to the actress, she used to prioritise her career over love.

While explaining the reason of not dating earlier, Wilson shared that she believed, being in a relationship would distract her from making it in the film industry.

Talking about the struggle in the showbiz industry, the Sydney born actress confessed that making it in the entertainment industry is itself really hard, especially when the person is a 'no one from Australia'.

“I thought if I was in a relationship it wouldn't help my career," she said.

Rebel added that being single actually helped her break into entertainment industry and stay focused.

The actress went on to say at the time she began dating, she was already and established actress.

Wilson finally found love and fell for American fashion designer Ramona Agruma.



The 44-year-old actress got engaged to 40-year old designer last year after going on Instagram in 2022.