Shoaib Malik says 'no interest in playing for Pakistan again'

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik gestures in a stadium. — PCB/File

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik has announced that he has lost interest in playing international cricket for Pakistan again.



In an interview with a local sports website, Malik, who has already retired from two formats, stated that his days in international cricket are over.

“No, I am happy and satisfied after playing for so many years. I have no interest in playing for Pakistan again,” Malik stated.

He added: “I have already announced retirement from two formats. I have been playing league cricket, and enjoying my time, wherever I get an opportunity to play, I try to avail it.”

When asked about his retirement from T20 international cricket, the former captain stated that he would hang up his boots from all forms of cricket entirely.

“I have no interest but as I said in my previous interviews I will announce my retirement from all forms of cricket once and for all,” he said.

Moreover, he also suggested Babar Azam step down from the white-ball captaincy. He urged him to focus solely on his batting.

“As for his captaincy, my firm stance is that he [Babar Azam] should play only as a player. That’s my opinion. When he plays as a player, he can do wonders for the team. He should stay away from leadership,” he added.

Malik has represented Pakistan in 35 Tests, 287 ODIs and 124 T20Is since making his international debut back in 1999. He has scored over 11,000 runs across three formats and has taken a total of 218 wickets.

In T20s, he is the second-highest run-scorer with 13,360 runs, only behind West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who scored 14,562 runs.