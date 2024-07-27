 
Geo News

Adele and new fiancé Rich Paul's book set to feature in film

Adele and new fiancé Rich Paul's 'Lucky Me' set to feature in film as he recounted his life from "difficult childhood to major success

By
Web Desk
|

July 27, 2024

Adele and new fiancé Rich Pauls book set to feature in film
Adele and new fiancé Rich Paul's book set to feature in film 

Adele and her new fiancé Rich Paul's are set to feature in a new film.

The singer and the Klutch Sports Group founder have been dating since 2021 and they secretly got engaged on Thursday after he proposed in her hometown, Tottenham in North London, as reported by Daily Mail.

It is pertinent to mention that on Saturday it was reported that Rich is set to recount his life from "difficult childhood to major success," after signing a film deal off the back of his memoir, Lucky Me.

In regards to the book, he reveals in it how he found out about his mother's drug addiction at age of 4, learned how to play dice at the age of 6, started dealing with drugs as a young teen and got a girl pregnant at the age of 14.

According to The Sun, "Rich’s book has been a major success and his rise is a huge source of inspiration. He had a difficult childhood with a mother who struggled with drug addiction and a house in an area riddled with crime. But he managed to turn it all around."

Moreover, Adele has reportedly been quite supportive towards her partner and she wants people to see how amazing Rich is and the film will reach people that his book didn’t.'

As per Daily Mail's report, the film is reportedly set to release in 2026.

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost 'not placing boundaries' in marriage: Report
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost 'not placing boundaries' in marriage: Report
'The Boys' creator shares big news after s4 finale
'The Boys' creator shares big news after s4 finale
Vanessa Williams reveals how her 'hopeful' attitude led to success
Vanessa Williams reveals how her 'hopeful' attitude led to success
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's 'huge' wedding plans REVEALED
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's 'huge' wedding plans REVEALED
Adam Levine, Jake Gyllenhaal are 'diaper' friends
Adam Levine, Jake Gyllenhaal are 'diaper' friends
Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian bags hilarious title at 2024 Olympics
Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian bags hilarious title at 2024 Olympics
'Deadpool & Wolverine' impresses fans, divides critics
'Deadpool & Wolverine' impresses fans, divides critics
Meghan Markle will attend the 2027 Invictus Games with Prince Harry: report
Meghan Markle will attend the 2027 Invictus Games with Prince Harry: report