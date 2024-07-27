Adele and new fiancé Rich Paul's book set to feature in film

Adele and her new fiancé Rich Paul's are set to feature in a new film.

The singer and the Klutch Sports Group founder have been dating since 2021 and they secretly got engaged on Thursday after he proposed in her hometown, Tottenham in North London, as reported by Daily Mail.

It is pertinent to mention that on Saturday it was reported that Rich is set to recount his life from "difficult childhood to major success," after signing a film deal off the back of his memoir, Lucky Me.

In regards to the book, he reveals in it how he found out about his mother's drug addiction at age of 4, learned how to play dice at the age of 6, started dealing with drugs as a young teen and got a girl pregnant at the age of 14.

According to The Sun, "Rich’s book has been a major success and his rise is a huge source of inspiration. He had a difficult childhood with a mother who struggled with drug addiction and a house in an area riddled with crime. But he managed to turn it all around."

Moreover, Adele has reportedly been quite supportive towards her partner and she wants people to see how amazing Rich is and the film will reach people that his book didn’t.'

As per Daily Mail's report, the film is reportedly set to release in 2026.