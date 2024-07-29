 
Malala meets with Pakistani Olympians in Paris

Malala shared picture with Pakistani Olympians with caption "So proud of Team Pakistan @olympics"

July 29, 2024

Pakistani Nobel prize winner Malala Yousafzai and her husband Asser Malik seen with female Pakistani Olympians in this image.— Instagram@malala/file
Pakistani Nobel prize winner Malala Yousafzai met with Pakistani Olympians participating in the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday. 

The youngest Nobel laureate expressed her support for the athletes in a social meida post with the caption "So proud of Team Pakistan @olympics."

Her husband Asser Malik can also be seen in the image with the Paris Olympics rings in the background.

Earlier on July 26, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) invited Malala to meet the athletes and also act as a guest of honour in one of the award-giving ceremonies during the Paris Olympics on Friday.

Sources had confirmed that Malala accepted the invitation to be part of the Olympics. “She has accepted the invitation to be part of the Paris Olympics where she would meet the athletes and also distribute medals among the winners of one of the disciplines.”


