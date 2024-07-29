 
Another Pakistani female mountaineer summits K2

Sultana Bibi becomes third Pakistani woman to climb the savage mountain, second highest in world

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

July 29, 2024

Sultana Bibi, third female mountain climber from Pakistan to reach the summit of the second highest peak in the world K2. — Reporter
Another female Pakistani mountaineer Sultana Bibi has scaled K2, the second highest mountain in the world, registering her name among the few women from the country who have made to the summit of the savage mountain.

Finishing her ascent earlier this morning (Monday), Sultana became the third female mountaineer from Pakistan to accomplish the feat. 

Before Sultana, Samina Baig and Niala Kiani were the first two women to summit the 8,611 metre mount. The former was the first-ever woman from the country to scale K2 in July 2022 and latter the second with a difference of hours. 

Sultana had departed from Skardu in June with two teams of climbers in an attempt to scale the precarious mountain that sits on the Pakistan-China border. 

Sultana’s team was based entirely on six female climbers from Pakistan, whereas the other team was a joint expedition of Pakistani and Italian climbers.

The lady climber was led by renowned Pakistani mountaineer Sirbaz Ali to the second highest peak in the world. 

K2 is famously termed as the “savage mountain” after mountaineer George Bell said, "It's a savage mountain that tries to kill you."

The mountain’s death zone is extremely dangerous for climbers with its fatality rate being around 23 deaths per 100 climbers, as reported by Ultimate Kilimanjaro

The mountain’s peculiarly unpredictable weather, abundance in avalanches and rock falls, and difficult routes for the summit makes it live threatening for climbers. 

