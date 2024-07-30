Trump accuses Harris of causing inflation with vote on massive spending bills

Donald Trump (L) blasts Kamala Harris on his Instagram account. —AFP

Republican candidate Donald Trump called his competitor, Kamala Harris, in the 2024 presidential elections “crazy” on his Instagram handle.

“Crazy Kamala cast the tie-breaking vote on MASSIVE SPENDING BILLS that caused the INFLATION CRISIS!” he posted.

The Republicans believe that the vice president has cast her vote for the massive spending bills that have caused inflation crises.

This reaction came after the Democratic candidate made an official statement.

“The senate being equally divided, the vice president votes in the affirmative, and the concurrent resolution, as amended, is adopted,” she said, casting the deciding vote to pass the American Rescue Plan of 2021.

Earlier in 2021, President Joe Biden was also criticised for passing the American Rescue Plan, as it leads to inflation.

Additionally, along with this harsh caption, the former president has also attached a video that includes the perceptions of different officials over Harris’ decision.





Some former Obama economists have said the American Rescue Plan has contributed to the inflation that we’re seeing today.

“It’s definitely too big for the moment; I don’t know any economist that was recommending something the size that was done,” Jason Furman stated.

“The tremendous wall of money just sets off a dynamic, and then the thing about inflation is that you start chasing your tail,” former United States Secretary of the Treasury Larry Henry Summers said.

Janet Yellen, Biden’s Treasury Secretary, responded over whether $2 trillion of deficit spending creates inflation.

“It did boost demand, and that is one of several factors that are involved in inflation,” Yellen responded.

Moreover, there are 15,000 people in Beaufort County who are food insecure, and the number of people in need seems to be growing. There are higher gas prices, and rent also helps push inflation up.

However, the GOP leaders are unable to specify how Harris managed to do so other than by being vice president.

“Vice President Harris owns this administration’s record,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. “Her fingerprints are all over the past four years of failure.”