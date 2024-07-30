Waqar Younis 'to get key role', share Naqvi's powers in PCB

Pakistan's former pacer and veteran cricketer Waqar Younis pictured during team's practice session at the ICC Academy in Dubai, UAE. — Reuters

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has decided to appoint former veteran cricketer Waqar Younis and share his powers within the board with the former pacer, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.



Younis, the sources added, will look over cricket-related affairs whereas PCB chief Naqvi, who also has to fulfil his responsibilities as the country's interior minister, will focus on administrative matters of the board including those related to the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy, which Pakistan is set to host between February and March next year.

Under the decision-making role likely to be given to the ex-cricketer, he would have the authority to deal with various matters related to international and domestic cricket, the selection committee and the issue of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) of the players.

According to the PCB Constitution 2014, the chairman of the board possesses the power to delegate his power to someone and that is how Younis will be given the power to make all the decisions related to the team.

Naqvi's vision is to involve senior cricketers in important aspects of cricket, they added.

Earlier this month, the chairman had met more than two dozen former and current cricketers of Pakistan to discuss the future of cricket in the country.

Naqvi assured the implementation of the suggestions in the meeting and said that five or six things that cricketers in the meeting mentioned would be implemented.

On the suggestion of Yasir Hameed, former Test cricketer, the PCB chief said that cricket academies will be built in Islamabad and Peshawar. The standard of grounds will also be improved.

He said that four-day cricket would be given maximum priority, coaches would be given more education, and qualified coaches would be hired.

The chairman said that five domestic teams will be formed, and apart from their coaches, there will also be five mentors.