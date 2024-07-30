Mohsin Naqvi to assume ACC president's role

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi addresses a press conference in Karachi, Pakistan on March 19, 2024. — PCB

Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi is set to be appointed as the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), sources reported to Geo News on Tuesday.



The PCB Chairman will begin his two-year term as ACC president in January 2025.

The regional cricketing body is currently chaired by India’s Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The Asian cricketing body appointed Shah as its secretary in 2021 and in January 2024, his term was extended for one year. The presidents of the ACC are enlisted on a rotation-based method among the member countries.

It is expected that Naqvi’s appointment will be made official after the next ACC meeting, which is due in October-November.

Moreover, Naqvi was appointed PCB chairman in February this year for a three-year term and apart from fulfilling the role of PCB chief, Naqvi is also the interior minister of Pakistan.

It was also reported by Geo News today that Naqvi has made decisions to divide his duties with former captain of Pakistan cricket team Waqar Younis.

Naqvi will focus on administrative matters within the board and the veteran pacer will act as his advisor on cricket affairs.

The cricket affairs Younis will oversee include issues related to international and domestic cricket, the selection committee and the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) of the players.

The Constitution of the PCB 2014 allows the chairman of the board to divide or share his power with another official.