Have Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez secretly tied the knot?

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo poses with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. — Instagram/@lovewithgeorgina.7

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese football legend, recently referred to his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez as "my wife" and his fans have gone wild, speculating his potential marriage to his longtime girlfriend.

Earlier this week, Ronaldo, 39, appeared in a new video for the fitness brand Whoop and appeared to refer to Rodríguez, 30, as his wife.

In the video, the five-time ballon d'Or award winner can be seen giving a tour of his home gym.

During the tour, Ronaldo said: "Most important thing is, it's not what you do, it's you have to do. When I'm not training in the club, I like to work with my wife at home. I can push her and she can push me too."

While his fans rejoiced over the possible union of both lovebirds, Ronaldo's publicist soon crushed the fans' excitement after revealing that they have "no knowledge of whether or not Cristiano is married to Georgina," People reported.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star has been with the Argentine-Spanish influencer since 2016, after they first met at a Gucci store in Madrid where Rodríguez once worked.

Ronaldo welcomed twins Eva Maria and Mateo Ronaldo, 7, and eldest son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, 13, via surrogacy. The athlete also shares daughters Bella Esmeralda, 2, and Alana Martina, 6, with Rodríguez.



Bella had a twin named Ángel who sadly died shortly after birth.

"Cristiano is great, he's a very normal guy," the socialite said of Ronaldo on her Netflix series "I am Georgina". "I dreamed of having a Prince Charming by my side and now I have him."

Currently, Ronaldo is making the most of his time off after Portugal was kicked out of the Euros 2024 after a devastating defeat from France during the quarter finals.