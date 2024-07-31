New train ride revolutionises travel between two scenic European cities

A representational image of a train. — Unsplash

The Espresso Salento night train has been operating between Rome and Lecce for almost two weeks and it has already become a popular choice for tourists looking to explore the iconic Italian cities.

According to the Daily Express, train travel in Europe is gaining popularity among tourists due to its eco-friendly nature and the relaxed pace it offers.

The train ride has become a significant part of a revival of night trains in Europe, clearly indicating their increasing popularity.

A view of Lecce, Italy. — Unsplash

Since July 18, travellers have been able to experience the picturesque region of Puglia by journeying from Rome on the Espresso Salento.

This night train travels from Rome to the town of Lecce, located in the Salento region, at the heel of Italy's boot. The trains leave on an evening and arrive at the destination early the next morning, Daily Express reported citing the local news.

An aerial view of Rome, Italy. — Unsplash

However, this new night train does not depart every day.

The next departures will be from Rome on August 13 and August 22, and from Lecce on August 14 and August 23.

The starting price for a Lecce-Rome and Rome-Lecce journey is €44.50.

It's expected to be relaunched next Christmas, Easter and summer 2025 with the aim of offering a larger train to improve its range and accommodate for passengers on board.