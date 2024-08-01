Carrie Underwood to judge 'American Idol' after Katy Perry's exit

Carrie Underwood is reportedly all set to replace Katy Perry as a judge on the next season of American Idol.

The 41-year-old star, who won season four of the singing show in 2005, has been chosen to sit in Katy’s chair for the next season alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

However, an official announcement will be made soon by the show's producers, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The news comes after Katy announced her departure from the show in May, revealing she wants to focus on her music career.

For those unversed, the Dark Horse songstress has been a judge on the show since 2018.

Previously, Luke revealed that Pink, Miley Cyrus, and Meghan Trainor had all been "in talks" to replace Katy in the show.



"I think Pink has been in the talks, Miley Cyrus has been in the talks, Meghan Trainor has been in the talks,” he told Billboard at that time.



"Katy was really perfect for that job, and I think they’re just working real hard to find somebody that can really come in and do the job that Katy did,” Luke added.