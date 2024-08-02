 
Expert finally lifts the lid on Prince Harry's blackmailing of King Charles

August 02, 2024

Prince Harry’s blackmailing of King Charles has just sparked comments and conversations.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser turned down this road because “There is much, as a kale-certified Californian might say, to unpack” where Prince Harry’s blackmailing is concerned.

According to the expert, in her piece for News.coma.u, while “What is demonstrably true is that, yes, the King has seen very little of his Sussex grandchildren over the last few years.”

And that “It has been widely reported that Charles has only ever met Archie on a handful of occasions and Lilibet, a poppet controversially named after the King’s own late mother, only once and that was in 2022.”

Still though “the idea of Harry ‘cynically’ using his adored little ones to exert some sort of pressure on his father doesn’t sit particularly comfortably. The Duke might be (insert your own thoughts here), but his devotion to and love for his wife and kids is unassailable.”

For those unversed, this has come given the fact that “in January 2023, reportedly within 24 hours of Harry’s memoir Spare being released, the King informed the Sussexes he wanted the keys back to Frogmore Cottage, their home inside the Windsor security cordon. Hardly the stuff of a doting grandfather intent on building strong relationships with his youngest grandchildren.”

