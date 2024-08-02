Kendall Jenner shares shocking struggles behind glamorous life

Kendall Jenner talked about her personal battles with the fashion industry.

During her discussion on the Anything Goes podcast with Emma Chamberlain, Kendall revealed that she sometimes "cries herself to sleep."

The Kardashians star highlighted the less glamorous aspects of her career.

"I think I've been extremely fortunate. But I also have had my own set of challenges, whether it's [being] overworked or not getting a job that I would’ve really loved to get," Kendall said.

Kendall described nights spent crying alone in various cities, feeling lonely and disconnected from home.

"I've had really dark nights where I've been in random cities and just hysterically crying myself to sleep because I haven’t been home in three months and I've been pretty much alone the entire time," the 28-year-old stated.

Besides discussing her personal struggles, Kendall revealed her admiration for iconic supermodel Christy Turlington.

The 818 Tequila founder said, "I spent a lot of time looking at her face as a kid. She seemed so calm and collected. I really appreciated her energy through it all. And it feels like life outside modelling and family were really important to her."