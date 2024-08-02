Justin Timberlake gets his driving license suspended in New York

Justin Timberlake gets his driving license suspend in New York

Justin Timberlake just had his driving license suspended!

A New York judge, Justice Irace, was the one who passed the verdict over a virtual court hearing while the SexyBack was in Belgium for his tour.

The police arrested Timberlake on June 18 over the charge of driving through a stop sign and veering out of his lane. He has pleaded not guilty to driving while he was intoxicated.

Edward Burke Jr, Timberlake’s legal representative, insisted on the fact that his client was not drunk and that the case should be dismissed.

"The facts remain he was not intoxicated," Mr Burke stated during Friday’s hearing, adding, "I'll say it again: Justin Timberlake was not intoxicated and we're very confident that charge, that criminal charge, will be dismissed."

According to PEOPLE magazine, Timberlake listened carefully to Sag Harbor Village’s judge, and replied “yes” twice to the questions asked from him.

Irace, in conclusion, decided to suspend the singer’s permit to drive in the city of New York, though the time duration of the suspension is still unclear.