Hugh Jackman reunites with Ke Huy Quan 25 Years after 'X-Men' collaboration

Hugh Jackman reunited with his former X-Men stunt man Ke Huy Quan.



The 55-year-old actor took to his official Instagram account on Friday and posted a picture with Quan.

The Deadpool & Wolverine actor expressed his love for his X-Men pal reminiscing over the days spent during the 1999 film.

“25 years later … #deadpoolandwolverine #xmen,” Jackman captioned his post.

The Wolverine actor ran into Quan at the Hollywood Walk of Fame during the ceremony for Kevin Feige who is the president of Marvel Studios.

Jackman said in the voiceover of the post, “One of the many cool things about the movie being released is so many moments are happening that are making me appreciate the 25 years I’ve been playing Wolverine,”

He went on to say, “[Quan] won an Oscar recently and his story is incredible and his career is incredible. We saw each other and we embraced,” he added. “It was just really cool to see him again and to reconnect.”

Moreover, Quan also posted his and Jackman’s image and praised his latest movie Deadpool & Wolverine while calling it ‘AWESOME’

He captioned the post, “The last time I saw (Jackman) was 24 yrs ago on the set of X-men when he first trained as Wolverine. He is just as nice as I remembered. Huge congratulations to @thehughjackman @vancityreynolds and the entire Deadpool team on a record opening. Bravo.”