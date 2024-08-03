Panel discussion with Donald Trump erupts controversy at NABJ

Trump speaks on a panel of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention. —Reuters

Former President Donald Trump’s clash at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) on Wednesday has sparked controversy among its members.

The group is discussing the possibility of having a Q&A session with Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, Fox News reported.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, former Ohio University journalism professor Justice B Hill, who has been a member of the NABJ for nearly 50 years, commented about the panel discussion held on Wednesday.

"It’s a mess," Hill told The Hollywood Reporter. "The whole thing came together in the past couple of days. And I hate things being not transparent. There’s controversy among members — one of the co-chairs of the Chicago convention resigned. You don’t surprise members this way. He has never spoken at our convention before. He was invited in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, and he refused to come. So, why is he coming now? He’s coming now because he sees some advantage."

Additionally, Hill described the panel as divisive, a sentiment echoed by other NABJ members on social media.

"Trump came into our home, a Black Press advocacy convention, and insulted us in our face. What is worse he was invited to do this by NABJ leadership," White House correspondent April Ryan tweeted on Wednesday.

The former university professor continued his conversation with The Hollywood Reporter and questioned why Trump attended the Chicago convention.

"I understand he is a candidate for president, but Republicans have generally refused to attend our conventions or speak at them. And he has done that so, why now? Because he is trying to discredit Vice President Kamala Harris? And I don’t think that is fair to our membership," he said.

Moreover, he surprisingly said that none of the three individuals interviewing Trump were journalists from the Black Press.

"The Black Press cannot be marginalized, especially when it comes to issues related to this. This is right down their wheelhouse," he said. "So, we can’t have no place at the table, particularly with the organization that’s about Blackness and the power of the press."

National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) President Derrick Johnson also put forth his opinion on the event.

"To walk into a room full of Black journalists and attack someone’s ‘Blackness’ is another level of disrespect. To anyone who needs a reminder: we can’t change the colour of our skin, and we don’t want to."

However, the NABJ President mentioned holding a Q&A session with the vice president in the near future.

"We were advised by her campaign at the time that her schedule could not accommodate this request. The last update we were provided (earlier this week) was that Harris would not be available in person or virtually during our Convention," NABJ President Ken Lemon said in a statement. "We are in talks about virtual options in the future and are still working to reach an agreement."