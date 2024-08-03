Norway Cup 2024: Pakistan's U15 team suffers defeat in final

A group photo of Better Future Pakistan team. — Reporter

Better Future, Pakistan’s U15 team, lost the final to Norway’s KFUM-Kam Oslo Bla in a penalty shootout in the Norway Cup 2024 U15 category.



After the end of 60 minutes of normal time, Shahbaz Ali and Salman scored for the Pakistani youth team as the match ended 2-2.

Then the match went to a penalty shootout where Pakistan failed to convert one of their chances during the end and KFUM-Kam Oslo Bla then scored the winning penalty and won the title.

Better Future Pakistan scored 35 goals and conceded just four goals in nine matches as they performed impressively in the tournament.

Earlier on Friday, the Pakistan Street Child Football Team, playing under the name of Muslim Hands FC, lost the semi-final to Forde IL after a penalty shootout in the Norway Cup U17 category.

Pakistan conceded an early goal in the game but they came back and scored later in the second half as the match ended 1-1 after the end of 60 minutes of normal time.

The match then went to a penalty shootout where Pakistan failed to convert one of their chances from the spot. Forde IL converted the winning penalty and made their way to the final.

Muslim Hands FC performed greatly throughout the tournament as they scored 26 goals in the tournament and conceded just five.