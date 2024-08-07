 
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman hit ‘It Ends With Us' premiere in style

Ryan Reynolds attended wife Blake Lively’s ‘It Ends With Us’ premiere in New York

Web Desk
August 07, 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine costars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman teamed up once again to attend the premiere of It Ends With Us starring Blake Lively.

As per the Mail Online, the event took place at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York.

For the star-studded premiere, Reynolds donned an olive suit with a white button-up shirt underneath. Hugh, on other hand, opted for a blazer in grey and a white T-shirt with matching white pants.

The co-stars, whose new MCU film has been ruling the box office, were snapped posing happily with their arms around each other.

Talking about Ryan's wife Blake, who stars in the upcoming film looked glamourous in a one-strap Versace dress.

In the film, the actress stars as Lily Bloom, a woman who begins a passionate and later abusive relationship with Ryle Kincaid, played by Justin Baldoni.

The film also stars Brandon Sklenar and Jenny Slate in the supporting roles. It Ends with Us will hit the theatres on August 9, 2024. 

