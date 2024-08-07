 
Geo News

Kate Middleton's reaction to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal rift finally disclosed

The royal expert said Kate Middleton is ‘very calm’

By
Web Desk
|

August 07, 2024

Kate Middletons reaction to Meghan Markle, Prince Harrys royal rift disclosed
Kate Middleton's reaction to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal rift disclosed

A royal expert has seemingly revealed Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s true feelings over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's rift with the royal family.

Speaking to Hello Magazine, royal expert Robert Jobson claimed the future queen is keeping a cool and collected mindset as she continues cancer treatment.

The royal expert claimed Kate Middleton is ‘Very Calm’.

Jobson went on saying, “She’s a person who wants to find solutions and rise above the noise and the drama, and I think, given what she’s gone through, you don’t want to waste any time on noise, on drama, when you’ve had anything to do with your health. … You live day by day; you do the things you want to do.”

The royal expert also dismissed rumours of rift and fighting between Kate Middleton and Prince William over issue related to their son Prince George.

“[They are] valuing each other’s opinion above all, no decision made without consulting the other, since before their marriage,” Robert Jobson said.

Prince William breaks silence after Meghan Markle, Harry's joint interview video
Prince William breaks silence after Meghan Markle, Harry's joint interview
Travis Kelce showcases sweet gesture towards a young Swftie video
Travis Kelce showcases sweet gesture towards a young Swftie
Royal family issued strong warning related to Meghan Markle, Harry
Royal family issued strong warning related to Meghan Markle, Harry
Jennifer Lopez starting fresh in Beverly Hills amid Ben Affleck split rumors
Jennifer Lopez starting fresh in Beverly Hills amid Ben Affleck split rumors
Keke Palmer's mom Sharon gives honest opinion about 'Nickelodeon' video
Keke Palmer's mom Sharon gives honest opinion about 'Nickelodeon'
REJECTED: Kate Middleton, Prince William's reported rift rumours over Prince George video
REJECTED: Kate Middleton, Prince William's reported rift rumours over Prince George
Christina Hall's ex-husband Josh Hall grieves friend's death from cancer
Christina Hall's ex-husband Josh Hall grieves friend's death from cancer
Jennifer Garner dishes on her secret superhero smoothie for weight loss video
Jennifer Garner dishes on her secret superhero smoothie for weight loss