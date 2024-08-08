 
'Arshad Nadeem will need to hold nerves to win Olympic gold'

Pakistan's top javelin thrower praises Arshad Nadeem for showing "great confidence and rhythm" at Paris Olympics

Sohail Imran
August 08, 2024

LAHORE: Pakistan's top javelin thrower Muhammad Yasir said Thursday that Arshad Nadeem must manage the pressure in today's Paris Olympics final.

While speaking to Geo News, the 26-year-old Asian Throwing Championship silver medalist sang praises for Nadeem, 29, noting that he had shown "great confidence and rhythm" at the Paris Olympics.

He said: "Making the first throw of more than 86 metres in the qualifying round is proof of his confidence, because previously, his throws weren't that long."

Yasir added that Nadeem will need to "hold nerves" to win a gold medal at the Olympics final as the competition in the final will be tough.

He also noted that top javelin throwers, including India's Neeraj Chopra, have stepped up their game and seem to be in form with improved throws.

"Arshad Nadeem has trained hard for the Olympics," he said. "We hope he will do his personal best and bring the gold medal, but let's see how Arshad Nadeem can bear the pressure.

"The final has its own pressure. The one who can bear the pressure in the final will be successful. Arshad Nadeem will have to step into the field with a strong mind."

Yasir highlighted that Pakistan has failed to bag an Olympic medal for many decades. 

However, he emphasised Nadeem's potential to win an Olympic medal for Pakistan which will further motivate new athletes to come forward.

