WATCH: Arshad Nadeem's 'proud' mother 'very happy' after 'hero' son's historic win

Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem (left) and his mother. — Reuters/Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News Live

Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, who has claimed a historic win in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, has not only made the country proud, but also has his mother shower praises.

The athlete's doting mother has nothing but love and prayers for her son, who has brought home a gold medal after 40 years.

"I'm very happy for my son... I'm grateful to Allah. What else can I say, my heart is very happy," the delighted mother said following the athlete's remarkable victory.



Arshad, in the Olympic event's javelin throw competition, broke a world record after fetching a 92.97m of the throw in the second round, while India's Neeraj Chopra clinched silver.



Sharing her emotions in an interview to Geo News, she expressed her wish to hug him for making the country proud.

"My son has made Pakistan proud. He has won a medal for Pakistan and has waved Pakistan's flag."

When asked if she will go to the airport to welcome her son, the athlete's mother said: "Insha'Allah [we] will go and bring our son back. We will celebrate and sprinkle flowers [for him]."

She said Nadeem is Pakistan's "hero" and also a "hero of my heart".

"He fulfilled my wish and won a medal for Pakistan," said the mother.