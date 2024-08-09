Chopra's mother bridges India-Pakistan gap, embraces Nadeem as son

India's javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's mother (left) and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem hugging the silver medal winner. — X

In a goodwill gesture, India's javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra’s performance struck an emotional chord with his mother Saroj Devi, who didn’t shy away from heaping on praises for Arshad Nadeem.

Soon after Nadeem's record-breaking achievement at the Paris Olympics 2024 Thursday night, the silver medallist’s mother praised the gold medal winner by saying: “Arshad bhi mera beta hai (Arshad is like a son to me).”

The 27-year-old Pakistani ace javelin thrower, in an exclusive conversation with Geo News, said: "It was my day. I could have thrown it at a greater distance."

The incredible athlete, revealing the reason behind his win, said he was "in the rhythm" and "hopeful" to win the gold medal with how far he had launched the javelin.

Speaking to ANI, Neeraj’s mother expressed happiness by saying that for them silver medal is equivalent to gold.



"We are very happy. For us, silver is also equal to gold. The one who got the gold is also like our son. He was injured, so we are happy with his performance. I will cook his favourite food," she said.

Earlier, in a thrilling final, Nadeem set a new Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 metres and earned a gold medal after 40 years.

Despite battling a groin injury, Neeraj delivered his season-best attempt of 89.45 metres and ended up earning a silver medal.



According to reports, Neeraj’s father Satish Kumar expressed pride in his son’s performance beside facing an injury ahead of the big event.

"Everyone has their day. Today was Pakistan's day. But we have won silver, and it is a proud thing for us. I think his groin injury had a part in his performance," Satish told ANI.

His father believes that Neeraj's success in Paris will serve as an inspiration for the next generation.

"He has won silver for the country. We are happy and proud. All the youths will get inspired by him," Satish told reporters.

Previously in 2021, the Indian Javelin thrower earned a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

Additionally, Neeraj’s grandfather, Dharm Singh Chopra also commented on his grandson’s win and said, "He has given his best performance and won silver, adding one more medal to the country."

Following Neeraj’s triumph, sweets were distributed among people, and crackers were burst to celebrate India’s first silver at the Paris Olympics.