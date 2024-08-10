Jennifer Garner shares how Ryan Reynolds helped her

Jennifer Garner recently weighed in on her cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.



As fans will be aware, the former wife of Ben Affleck reprised the role of Elektra in Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ blockbuster movie.

Weighing in on the hard work she had to do in order to get in her best shape, the acting sensation took to Instagram and penned, "We were on the set of ‘The Adam Project,’ and they gave each other this look they have that can communicate an idea, 20 pages of dialogue, nuclear codes — there is a crazy artistic kismet between those two.”

"Other than trying to convince my kids’ preschool buddies that I was secretly a ninja, I hadn’t picked up Elektra’s sais since 2004; I was fit, but not Marvel fit," she continued.



She also mentioned, "As this impossible dream became reality, my bestie and OG stunt double @shaunaduggins and I amped up our training, led by @bethjnicely at @thelimitfit: 1x/day, plus whatever homework she assigned for a second workout. Boxing 3x/ week with @flvcothefuture from @matchroomxchurchillgym.”

“And lots and lots of @onepeloton’s @becsgentry. We had #SuperHeroSummer over here, twirling sais in the backyard and laughing at our sore old bodies,” the 13 Going On 30 alum recalled.

She also revealed that Ryan Reynolds and the movie’s director Shawn gave her the chance to say final goodbye to her role and find closure.

"I didn’t know that Elektra and I needed an ending, but Shawn and Ryan did. They are gifted in many ways, but seeing and elevating people around them is at the top of the list," she noted in conclusion.