Kate Middleton scared of freaking Prince Geroge out with expectations

Kate Middleton is currently marching to the beat of her own drum and is growing more and more fearful of freaking Prince Geroge out with the expectations and job lined before him.

News of this has been brought forward by royal commentator Robert Jobson.

He touched on things in his new interview with Us Weekly for the promotion of his book Catherine, the Princess of Wales.

There he said, "(They) don’t want to freak him out,” with the expectations that lay before him, and thus have been trying to “gradually” introduce him to the inner workings of his future inheritance.

According to Mr Jobson, “I think it was very important that he played that part as page boy at the King's coronation.”

Mainly because the Windsor’s seem to be introducing him more and more to “situations where the press are there” so the pressure can be ‘understood’.

“It gave him a real sense of what the grandeur and all the expectation. I thought that was quite important actually for George.”

Even Prince William seems to taking frequent trips down memory lane as he prepares Prince George for his turn.

“Spending more time with his grandfather, who's actually doing the job, doesn't then necessarily freak George out,” he also added before signing off.