Meghan Markle returning to her roots with a fresh serving of ye olde melodrama

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s CBS Mornings interview for their Parents Network initiative has just sparked a slew of bad press and led experts to weigh in with their own two cents.



Royal commentator Daniela Elser started off with these admissions and claims in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

She began the conversation by noting just how badly the Sussexes failed when it comes to realizing that “sometimes things, most importantly especially on the internet, just don’t’ go as planned.”

For those unversed this is in reference to how the Duchess decided to discuss her suicidal ideations with the interviewer.

In the eyes of Ms Elser, “That’s a lesson that Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been busy learning themselves this week after giving their first joint interview in three years.”

“What was meant to be a soft-focused, softball of a piece about the launch of their new charitable initiative was instead overtaken by a fresh serving of ye olde royal family melodrama. And the internet … oh, the internet was not impressed.”

For reference on YouTube it received around 31,000 thumbs down as apposed to 3400 thumbs up, according to Ms Elser, at the time of writing her piece.