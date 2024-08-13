Maryam presents Rs100m cheque, 'PAK 92.97' number plate car to Arshad Nadeem

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz with Olympian Arshad Nadeem in Mian Channu on August 13, 2024. —X/@pmln_org

MIAN CHANNU: In appreciation for the national hero, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday presented a cheque of Rs100 million and key of Honda Civic car with a number plate "PAK 92.97" to Olympian gold medallist Arshad Nadeem.



The Punjab chief minister presented the more-than-promised reward to the athlete at his home village in Mian Channu, as the Punjab government had announced Rs100 million for him while the car came as the cherry on top.

Not only this, she gave a cheque of Rs5 million to Nadeem’s coach Salman Iqbal Butt as well and lauded him for training the athlete.

The javelin superstar on August 8 finally ended Pakistan’s 40-year-long gold medal drought with a record-breaking 92.97 metres throw, setting a new world Olympic record.



After arriving at the Olympian’s home, Maryam embraced his mother Razia Parveen and congratulated her upon her son’s once-in-a-lifetime achievement. Then, the CM sat down with the mother and talked at length with her.

Family members of the javelin thrower took selfies and pictures with Maryam, while Nadeem reminisced the moments of his Olympic competition.

The Punjab CM said he had brought unprecedented happiness to the nation.

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar, Special Assistant to CM Zeeshan Malik, MPA Sania Ashiq, and others were also present on this occasion.

On the other hand, Nadeem called on celebrated scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel at the Mian Channu Tableeghi Markaz and collected Rs0.5 million as a reward from him.