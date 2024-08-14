Independence Day: Here's how Pakistani celebrities mark special occasion

Renowned Pakistani actors Sonya Hussyn (R) and Areeba Habib (L) celebrate Pakistan's Indpendence Day on August 14, 2024. — Instagram/@sonyahussyn/@imareebahabib

As Pakistan marks its 77th Independence Day on August 14 (today), prominent celebrities shared adorable glimpses of celebrations and heartfelt wishes for the prosperity of the country.

Taking to social media, renowned celebrities including Mahira Khan, Nimra Khan, Sonya Hussyn, Sana Javed, Areeba Habib and Aiman Khan posted heartwarming messages on the occasion of the the Independence Day and shared beautiful pictures in white and green outfits.

A scenic picture showing Mahira Khan standing in front of the mountains in the northern region with “Pakistan Zindabad [Long Live Pakistan]” written in Urdu over it and a Pakistani flag emoji was shared by the Bin Roye actor.

She also added a passionate caption with the post, which read: “My dearest motherland, I carry you proudly on my back wherever I go. Thank you for this beautiful land I can call my home. I’m sorry we have failed you many many times. May we all learn to be better caretakers of you. May you prosper and thrive, may there be peace and unity and may we uphold the green and the white part of your flag in equal measure, always. Ameen. Happy Birthday Pakistan, Only yours, X.”

In addition to Mahira, renowned actor Sana Javed posted an image of a Pakistani flag and captioned the post with a “Happy Independence Day” wish and a popular quote of the country’s founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah which read: “There’s no power on Earth that can undo Pakistan.”

Moreover, Sonya Hussyn, another admired actor, posted a picture showing her carrying national flag with some green and white paint on her face while wearing an off-white coloured eastern suit and a green dupatta.

She captioned her post by wishing a happy Independence Day to her fans and further wrote: “Sending Independence Day wishes to all who love this country dearly and work for progress everyday. May ALLAH lead my country to great prosperity. Amin.”

Areeba Habib, Aiman Khan, Bushra Ansari, Aima Baig and Jannat Mirza also dazzled with their cheery pictures and messages expressing their joyfulness for the day.



Aima offered peek into how she observed the day as Areeba shared the pictures of her classic Independence day outfit.



Furthermore, Fitoor actor Faysal Qureshi was spotted planting trees on the special day highlighting the dilemma of climate change and deforestation.

Lastly, Laapata actor Sara Khan’s husband Falak Shabir also posted pictures of himself celebrating the day.



