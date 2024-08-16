Royal family issued stern warning amid Meghan Markle, Harry's Colombia visit

A royal expert has warned the royal family about ‘more to come’ from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



Speaking to Cameron Walker and Svar Nanan-Sen on the Royal Record podcast, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams warned that the California-based couple could issue more public attacks on the royal family.

When Svar asked Fitzwilliams if Meghan and Harry will no longer issue public attacks on the Royal Family.

According to the GB News, the royal expert said, “Well, I rather fear there's more to come. I would like to think that given the circumstances, and given King Charles and the Princess of Wales's illnesses, that they would stop attacks.”

Richard Fitzwilliams further said, "But we saw Harry in the ITV documentary talking about alleged tabloid excess. He was discussing the rift with his family and their very different attitudes had made the situation worse, indeed it had been one of the causes of it. So it's impossible to say."

The warning for royal family came as Prince Harry and Meghan have commenced their visit to Colombia with a memorable and heartfelt welcome from Vice President Francia Márquez and her partner, Rafael Yerney Pinillos.