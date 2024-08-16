Reporter breaks silence on ‘traumatizing' Blake Lively interview: ‘I felt like a failure'

Reporter from the viral Blake Lively interview has opened up on how it made her feel

A reporter who interviewed Blake Lively in 2016 is sharing her experience of feeling “belittled” by the actress’ comments during the talk.

Award-winning journalist Kjersti Flaa, 51, recently shared a clip from the interview, where she congratulated Blake on her pregnancy, but the actress replied with “Congrats on your little bump.”

Kjersti Flaa has now opened up on how the interview made her feel.

“It was such a traumatizing experience to me. I was there to do a job and they made sure to make it as difficult as possible for me to do that,” Kjersti told the Daily Mail.

“I was there so they could promote a movie. I was invited to meet them. It certainly did not feel like that,” she continued.

“I felt belittled and ignored and it made me question if I ever wanted to do these types of interviews again,” she shared.

“It took me a while to get over it and build up my confidence again,” she added.

The reporter went on to share that she wasn’t pregnant at the time and the comment hit her like a bullet.

“[Her comment] left me almost paralyzed. To be honest it hurts because I obviously wasn't pregnant and I could never get pregnant so to me that comment was like a bullet,” she shared.

“I didn't know how to react. I felt very uncomfortable throughout the interview and all I wanted to do was leave and get out of there as fast as I could,” she continued.

“It made me feel like a complete failure. I kept going through the interview in my head afterwards trying to figure out what I had said or done to make them behave like that. It made no sense to me,” she added.

Blake Lively is currently at the heart of backlash over the promotion of her new film It Ends With Us, which deals with the theme of domestic violence. There are also reports of a feud between her and director Justin Baldoni.