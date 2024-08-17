Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send message to Royal family with PDA filled moments

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not shying away from putting their love on display as they share affectionate moments during a visit to the Delia Zapata National Centre for the Arts in Bogotá, Colombia.



According to a body language expert, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a sending a secret message to the Royal family with their PDA-filled moments, the photos and videos of which are going viral on the internet

Speaking with The Sun, Judi James claimed Meghan's “affectionate gestures” were a “deliberate attempt” to show the world the strength of their love.

"Meghan's non-verbal rituals yesterday look aimed at emphatically defining her love story with Harry as enduring, ongoing and possibly even stronger than before,” she said.

"Her 'swooning with love' ritual looks like a love story emoji from Meghan to make her point as clearly and dramatically as possible.

"Her hands fold gently over her heart as she leans her head onto her husband's shoulder with a wide, loving mouth smile and a lowered eye gaze that suggests she is having a moment of affectionate reflection.

"It's a 'Look how much in love we are' message to the world and Harry responds perfectly,” James shared.