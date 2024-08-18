Harris, Walz to accept US presidential, vice presidential candidacy at DNC

Vice President of the US and Democratic presidential nominee for US election 2024 Kamala Harris (L) and her running mate Tim Walz at a campaign event on august 7, 2024. — Reuters

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) is set to kick off tomorrow (Monday) and will end on August 22 in Chicago, one month after the Republican Party held their convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where Donald Trump was officially named the party’s presidential candidate and named JD Vance as his running mate.



As for the Democratic Party, they have sorted out their presidential and vice presidency candidates before their convention after Kamala Harris secured major delegates in the virtual voting process that began on August 1 and ended on August 5.



Harris had won the support of enough delegates on the first day of the voting to be named the Democratic presidential candidate for the US election 2024.

The VP’s candidacy was officially confirmed on August 5 and she later named Tim Walz her running mate for the US presidential election 2024.

It is apparent that the Democrats have everything sorted out before Harris-Walz faces off against Trump-Vance on November 5 then what is going to happen at the DNC?

The conventions are not only for naming candidates for president and vice president, but it is a massive opportunity for parties to lay out their agendas and plans as well as showing support for their candidates and gaining voter support.

The Democrats will hope to present themselves as a unified front after they very famously — both in private and public — urged President Joe Biden to step down from election candidacy.

To further unify themselves, Reuters reported that President Biden and VP Harris are set to appear together on stage at the DNC in a "passing the torch" moment.

Aside from acceptance speeches from Harris and Walz, Biden is also set to take the stage as a tribute to Harris, Deadline reported.

Two sources familiar with internal deliberations said the campaign has been discussing having Biden and Harris appear on stage together on Monday night and that it was likely to happen. There also have been talks about her appearing before Biden speaks at the big event.

Additional input from Reuters

