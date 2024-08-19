Taylor Swift outshines Kanye West again?

Taylor Swift and Kanye West have a history of bad blood; in this context, an expert says the latter would not be able to garner a greater mass appeal in politics than the former.



The PR guru Jane Owen made this observation after the 47-year-old arrived at a rally of presidential candidate Donald Trump.

She claimed the Power hitmaker was unable to generate much attention from his visit because it was known he was a supporter of the former president.

Unlike Ye, the expert was sure that his long-time rival, Taylor Swift, could make a dent if she weighed in on the election.

"On the other hand if Taylor Swift showed up at a Kamala Harris rally that would be massive news and extremely valuable for her campaign," she told The Mirror. "Almost the complete opposite in every way from this appearance by Kanye."

Donald, in the past, had a mixed opinion of the Carolina singer. At one point in his book, he called her "very beautiful" while on the other hand, lashing out at her liberal views.