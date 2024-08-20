 
Mueed Baloch wins gold in World Cadet Games

Sprinter achieves feat by finishing first in the men’s 400 metres race in just 48.20 seconds

Faizan Lakhani
August 20, 2024

Pakistan Air Forces sprinter Abdul Mueed Baloch. — Author
Pakistan’s sprinter Abdul Mueed Baloch has brought honour to the country by winning a gold medal in the 400-metre race in the ongoing games in Venezuela.

The fourth International Military Sports Council (CISM) World Cadet Games opened at the Fuerte Tiuna military base in Venezuela's capital, Caracas on August 17.

The athlete achieved the feat by finishing first in the men’s 400 metres race in just 48.20 seconds. Standing at the winning stand, the sprinter raised the national flag.

Pakistan Air Force’s Mueed also celebrated his victory with his traditional dance moves.

It should be mentioned that the PAF’s sprinter also made a national record with 46.73 seconds in the 400m race.

The cadets’ games, first initiated in 2010, are an important comprehensive event under the framework of the CISM.

In 2015, Baloch, a passionate footballer then, came on the track for the first time in his cleats at the National Coaching Centre. Baloch clocked 12.50 seconds in the Aman Tech 100m sprint in February 2015 — his first stint at a competition.

