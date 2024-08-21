Pakistani cueist Shahram Changezi 'makes history' at US snooker event

In this undated photo, Pakistan's star snooker player Shahram Changezi aims a ball during a snooker match. — Geo News/reporter

Karachi: Pakistani snooker player Shahram Changezi "created history" in American Snooker by becoming the first cueist to chalk a maximum 147 break in the US.

This extraordinary feat was accomplished during a practice match leading up to the Embassy Open, where Changezi outclassed former Pakistani player Farhan Idrees with a flawless performance.

This remarkable achievement marks the first-ever recorded 147 break at any level in the US. Changezi cleared the table within 10 minutes.

Changezi is widely regarded as one of Pakistan's finest snooker talents. He was a key member of the bronze medal-winning team at the 2010 Asian Games and has secured multiple medals for Pakistan in both the Asian and World Championships. His impressive career also includes a victory at the Texas Open Snooker Championship last year.

In the sport of snooker, a 147 break is the highest possible score in a single frame. To achieve this, a player must pot all 15 red balls, each to be followed by a black ball and then clear all six coloured balls in a single visit.