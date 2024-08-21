 
Pakistani cueist Shahram Changezi 'makes history' at US snooker event

Shahram Changezi becomes first cueist to chalk maximum 147 break in US

Faizan Lakhani
August 21, 2024

In this undated photo, Pakistans star snooker player Shahram Changezi aims a ball during a snooker match. — Geo News/reporter
In this undated photo, Pakistan's star snooker player Shahram Changezi aims a ball during a snooker match. — Geo News/reporter   

Karachi: Pakistani snooker player Shahram Changezi "created history" in American Snooker by becoming the first cueist to chalk a maximum 147 break in the US.

This extraordinary feat was accomplished during a practice match leading up to the Embassy Open, where Changezi outclassed former Pakistani player Farhan Idrees with a flawless performance.

This remarkable achievement marks the first-ever recorded 147 break at any level in the US. Changezi cleared the table within 10 minutes.

Changezi is widely regarded as one of Pakistan's finest snooker talents. He was a key member of the bronze medal-winning team at the 2010 Asian Games and has secured multiple medals for Pakistan in both the Asian and World Championships. His impressive career also includes a victory at the Texas Open Snooker Championship last year.

In the sport of snooker, a 147 break is the highest possible score in a single frame. To achieve this, a player must pot all 15 red balls, each to be followed by a black ball and then clear all six coloured balls in a single visit.

