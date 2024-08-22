 
Adam Sandler comments on Gen Z trend inspired by his signature style

The comedian has become a fashion icon for Gen Z for his signature laid-back 'Sandlercore' style

August 22, 2024

Adam Sandler was unaware that he was a fashion icon for Gen Z.

The 57-year-old actor-comedian walked down on the red carpet for the premiere of his new standup special, Love You on Tuesday, August 20, in New York City and reacted to the Gen Z fashion trend inspired by his relaxed "Sandlercore" style.

Sandler said that it was totally “accidental” and noted that he usually wears clothes without any thoughts.

"You know, this is an accidental thing," the Grown Ups actor exclusively told people,

He went on to say, "But here I am wearing goofy clothes, and I don't know. I don't think about it."

The Happy Gilmore actor discovered that the trend of pairing his signature long, baggy shorts with a crop top has been coined "Madam Sandler."

"Crop top, I used to wear when I was young," he recalled.

"I used to wear the half shirt. Now, it would not be great for anybody, but I get it. Comfortable. That sounds like a good outfit,” he added.

