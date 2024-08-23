Tom Brady pens heartfelt note for lookalike son Jack

Tom Brady celebrated his son, John Jack Edward’s big day with a sweet note.



The retired quarterback took to his official Instagram account on August 22 to mark his eldest son’s 17th birthday.

In the celebratory post, the proud father shared a series of photos, featuring the father-son duo.

The carousel also includes photos of Jack with his other siblings, Vivian and Benjamin, along with a clip of the birthday boy playing golf with Tom.

The NFL star also penned down a heartwarming note in the caption.

The tribute began with, "Happy 17th birthday to the kindest, sweetest, most thoughtful 17-year-old, I know. You are truly a blessing in my life and I am so grateful to watch you mature into a young man."

He went on to say, "Your love of family, friends, school, athletics, hard work and dedication to everything you put your energy into are just some of your amazing qualities."

"I love spending every minute with you and I cherish our time together. (Those are all my favorite things about you. My least favorite is that you can beat me in one on one now,” Tom joked.

He concluded the caption with, “I love you always and forever, happy birthday, dad.”

It is pertinent to mention that Tom shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan while he shares his other kids, Benjamin and Vivian with ex Gisele Bundchen.