Pak vs Ban: Bangladesh's batting makes recovery after losing early wickets

Bangladesh batter strikes a shot during the team first Test match against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. — X/@TheRealPCB_Live

Bangladesh end first session at 134-2 in 48 overs.

Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan stand firm on crease.

Pakistan declared their innings at 448-6 on day 2.

After losing early wickets, Bangladesh batters have ended the first session at 134-2 in 48 overs on day three of the first Test against Pakistan on Friday.



In the match, being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today, the guest team has started their innings at 22 without any loss at the beginning of the third day of the Test.

Bangladesh batters Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan stand firm on the crease in their bid to secure a good score for the team.

In the fifth over of day three, which was 17th overall, Hasan tried to play a shot at cover, but he got an outside edge on Naseem Shah’s delivery and Mohammad Rizwan took a brilliant catch to end his innings.

Soon after Hasan’s dismissal, the hosts got another breakthrough with Khurram Shahzad removing skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto’s stumps, leaving the visitors at 53-2 in 27 overs.

However, after losing two wickets, Bangladesh started batting with caution and did not give away any wickets. Islam and Mominul Haque formed an 81-run partnership which helped the visitors score 134-2 in 48 overs before the end of the first session.

Islam (53 off 123) and Haque (45 off 66) will begin the innings for the visitors during the second session.

Earlier on day two, Pakistan declared their innings at 448-6 while Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi were still on the crease.

Saud Shakeel and Rizwan continued their excellent form and made it impossible for the Bangladeshi bowlers to break their defence.

Both Shakeel and Rizwan hit their third century in Test cricket and formed a partnership of 240 for five wickets.

Shakeel made 141 (261) which included nine fours. He was dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

The wicketkeeper batter remained unbeaten on 171 off 239 balls which included 11 fours and 3 sixes. Meanwhile, Shaheen chipped in with 29 off 24 balls.

The Test matches between Pakistan and Bangladesh are being played as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 as both teams are eager to perform and strengthen their position on the WTC points table.

Both teams have so far locked horns in 13 matches in six Test series with the Green Shirts emerging winners in 12 of them as one ended in a draw.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana