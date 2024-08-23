Pak vs Ban: Free entry allowed at Pindi stadium for remaining Test game

Pakistan's players celebrate after the dismissal of Bangladesh's Shadman Islam during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on August 23, 2024. — AFP

The cricket fans have been allowed free entry at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for the remainder of the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh.



The announcement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) came on Friday as the visitors concluded the third day's game with 316-5 figures by trailing the hosts by 132 runs.

Eager to perform and strengthen their position on the points table, the two teams are playing Test matches as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced free entry for spectators for the remaining days (fourth and fifth) of the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium,” the board said in a statement.

“The decision was made keeping in view of the weekend, which will allow families and students to turn up in maximum numbers to support their cricketing stars and witness action between the two sides. The ongoing two-match Test series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25.

“Spectators are required to bring their original CNIC or B-form to enter the stadium and they will be able to watch the action free of cost from any of the VIP enclosures (Imran Khan and Javed Miandad) (for families only) and premium enclosures (Miran Baksh, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir and Yasir Arafat).

“The free entry policy does not apply for the tickets purchased for the PCB Gallery or Platinum Box.”

The cricket board has also decided that it will refund the money in full to those who bought tickets over the last two days. It further said that those who bought tickets online will automatically get their full refund to the credit or debit cards used for the purchase.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana