Pakistan team wins five medals in 4th CISM World Military Cadet Games: ISPR

CISM Pakistan Armed Forces tri services team photographed together. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Armed Forces tri-services team won five medals at the 4th International Military Sports Council (CISM) World Military Cadet Games, held in Venezuela from August 16 to 22, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

The Pakistani military contingent participated in track, field and shooting events only.

Chief Warrant Officer Mueed Baloch of the Pakistan Air Force clinched the gold medal in the 400-meter race, while Sepoy Muhammad Akhtar of the Pakistan Army secured a bronze medal in the 5000-meter race, marking the first time a Pakistani Armed Forces team has won medals at the World Military Games.

Hailing from Karachi's Shanti Nagar, Baloch is a national champion in both the 200-metre and 400-metre categories.

Baloch, who was named the fastest athlete after winning the 100-metre race at the 2018 Asian Junior Athletics Championship, has represented Pakistan in multiple international events, bringing home numerous victories.

He also holds Pakistan's national record in the 400-meter race with a time of 46.73 seconds.

In 2015, he stepped onto the track in his cleats for the first time at the National Coaching Centre. In February of that year, he clocked 12.50 seconds in the Aman Tech 100-meter sprint — his first competitive race.



Moreover, in the 25-meter rapid-fire pistol shooting team event, Naik Qasim Bilal, Sepoy Ismail Khan, and Sepoy Muhammad Rashid of the Pakistan Army won the silver medal.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and all Services Chiefs have conveyed their heartfelt congratulation to the team members on their remarkable performance, the military’s media wing added.