Trump vows to release JFK assassination files 'if elected to White House'

Former independent presidential candidate for US election 2024 Robert F Kennedy looks on (L) as former president and Republican presidential candidate speaks at a rally in Glendale, Arizona, US on August 23, 2024. — Reuters

Donald Trump took to the stage at a campaign rally in Glendale, Arizona on Friday after Robert F Kennedy stepped back from the presidential election race and endorsed the former president.



Trump promised during his speech that he would release several of the documents linked to the assassination of former president John F Kennedy who was the uncle of RFK.

JFK served as the president of the US from 1961 until his assassination on November 22, 1963. Since then, his assassination has been a mystery unsolved and shrouded by conspiracy theories.

The Guardian reports that Trump vowed to release the documents once elected president as part of a newly proposed commission on probing into assassination attempts on presidents, including the one that targeted him in July in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The report also stated that Trump invited RFK, a long-time anti-vaccine advocate, to the stage and he briefly addressed the rally in Arizona and asked the people: "Don't you want a president that's going to make America healthy again?"

The outcast of the Kennedy family also remarked that Trump is the one "who is going to protect us against totalitarianism."

The Republican candidate pledged at the rally that if elected, he would build a panel of top experts to work with RFK to investigate childhood health problems.