Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube channel makes it to Guinness World Records

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts at the end of the UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-final football match between against France at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg on July 5, 2024. — AFP

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo's debut on YouTube, with his channel "UR — Cristiano", was nothing short of extraordinary as it broke records and has now made a mark in the Guinness World Records (GWR).

The star athlete launched his own channel on the world's largest video-sharing platform on August 21, which has continued to gather subscribers since then.

The GWR has now recognised the 39-year-old Al Nassr star's YouTube channel as one with the most subscribers gained in 24 hours.

Earlier this week, the organisation stated on its website that Ronaldo's "domination of social media has continued" with his YouTube channel reaching 19,729,827 subscribers in one day.

The number was exclusively revealed to Guinness World Records this week, according to VN Express.

According to WikiTubia, a site specialising in YouTube records, Ronaldo's channel reached 100,000 subscribers in 22 minutes, one million subscribers in 47 minutes, and 10 million subscribers in 11 hours and 31 minutes.

What's even more astonishing is that the channel has gathered 50 million subscribers in just one week.



However, this is not the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's first entry in the GWR.

The organisation has already recognised Ronaldo as the most followed person on Instagram with 637 million followers and as the first person to reach 500 million followers on this platform in November 2022.

He also owns a Facebook account with 170 million and an X account with 112 million followers.

In football, the Portuguese superstar set a Guinness World Record for the "most goals scored by a male player in international football" matches in 2021, with 111.

Additionally, the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus player also owns a series of records, including:

First player to score 100 goals in the UEFA Champions League

Most appearances in the UEFA Champions League with 183

Most hat-tricks in the UEFA Champions League with eight

Most goals in the Euros with 14

First male player to score in five different World Cups

Longest gap between appearances in the Premier League with 12 years and 118 days.

Meanwhile, as he continues to show off his masterful skills on the football pitch, Ronaldo recently scored a remarkable goal during Al-Nassr's league match on Tuesday night, inching closer to his 900th career goal.