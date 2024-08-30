Pak vs Ban: First day of second Test called off due to rain

Covers have been placed on the pitch due to rain in the Rawalpindi cricket stadium on August 30, 2024. —PCB

Met Office forecasts intermittent monsoon rain.

Sporadic showers lashing twin cities since morning.

Most of the stadium is marshy due to downpour.



Persistent rain and wet outfield forced the first day’s play of the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh to be called off at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Earlier, heavy rains in the morning marred the game's first day, leading to a delay in the toss.

Both teams were still in their hotel after the rain stopped for a short duration, with the Met Office forecasting intermittent monsoon rain.

Since morning, sporadic showers have been lashing the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Though the pitch was covered but most of the stadium got marshy because of the downpour. Now the match will begin tomorrow morning, given that the dry field is available.

It is a bad omen for a Pakistan team desperate to square the two-match series after Bangladesh won the first Test, also in Rawalpindi, on Sunday.

Bangladesh's 10-wicket victory was their first in 14 Tests against Pakistan.

After upsetting a normally formidable home team, Bangladesh are hoping to secure a first Test-series victory over Pakistan.

Pakistan have left out pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi from their 12-member squad, allowing him time to spend with his newly born son.

Star pacer Afridi struggled to find his rhythm through much of the innings, with Pakistan's head coach Jason Gillespie saying he will be rested to allow him to spend time with his new-born son and family.

"Obviously Shaheen will miss out on this game. We had a good conversation with him and he fully understands and appreciates the thinking behind it. We are just looking at what our best combination is for this game," Gillespie said.

The hosts have been struggling through a lean spell of late, bowing out early in this year's T20 World Cup. Their last Test series was a whitewash in a three-match tour to Australia.

Pakistan squad:

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicket keeper), Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Abdullah Shafique, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shehzad

Pakistan played four fast bowlers in the series opener — Shaheen, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali and Naseem Shah — as Masood opted to go with a pace attack, but things went awry.